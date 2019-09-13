Mary Romero

Viewing
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Garcia Mortuary - Chapel of Angels,
corner of 8th and Iron
Service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Obituary
Mary Gloria Romero





Mary Gloria Romero, age 80, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019. A public viewing will be held from 5:00-6:00 pm with a Rosary to be recited on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 6:00 pm at Garcia Mortuary - Chapel of Angels, on the corner of 8th and Iron. A Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 10:00 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery. To view information or leave a condolence please visit www.garciamortuary.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 13, 2019
