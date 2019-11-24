Mary Romero

Service Information
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Obituary
Mary Romero



Mary Romero (Chavez), age 78, born in Bosque, New Mexico and resident of Albuquerque, passed away, Thursday, November 21, 2019. Ms. Chavez is survived by her children, Arlene Griego, Peggy Ann Griego, Karen Martinez; grandchildren, Kristina Vigil, Lauren Ann Martinez and Jordan Lee Martinez; siblings, Robert Chavez, Sonny Chavez, Helen Velarde, Ray Sedillo and wife, Antoinette Sedillo; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Mary loved to cook for her family. She was the best Spanish food cook and she also made the best flour tortillas. She loved to help others, she'd take groceries to those in need or cared for those that needed it. She was very forgiving and loved to love. She decorated her home for all occasions and hosted many gatherings. Mary also asked that in Lieu of flowers, for everyone to please forgive each other for all transgression. Be free, let things go and most importantly she loved her grandchildren with all her heart.

A visitation will be Wednesday, November 27, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. at Gabaldon Mortuary, 1000 Old Coors Dr. SW, with a Funeral service at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be James Parada, Randy Baca, Greg Chavez, Bobby Velarde, Michael Velarde and Bobby Chavez.



Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 24, 2019
