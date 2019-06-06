Mary Rose Chavez
Mary Rose Chavez, 92, went to be with her Savior on Sunday, June 2, 2019. Mary Roses Life Celebration will being with a visitation Friday, June 7, 2019, at Salazar Funeral Home at 6:30 p.m. with a rosary to follow at 7:30 p.m. Final Viewing will be held on Saturday June 8, 2019, at Our Lady of Fatima at 9:30 a.m. with Mass to follow at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary. Please visit Mary Rose's guestbook at www.SalazarFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 6, 2019