Mary Rose Chavez

Obituary
Mary Rose Chavez





Mary Rose Chavez, 92, went to be with her Savior on Sunday, June 2, 2019. Mary Roses Life Celebration will being with a visitation Friday, June 7, 2019, at Salazar Funeral Home at 6:30 p.m. with a rosary to follow at 7:30 p.m. Final Viewing will be held on Saturday June 8, 2019, at Our Lady of Fatima at 9:30 a.m. with Mass to follow at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary. Please visit Mary Rose's guestbook at www.SalazarFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 6, 2019
