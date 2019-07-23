|
|
Mary Ruth Davidson
Mary Ruth Davidson, 90, of Albuquerque, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019. She is survived by her children, Lonnie Davidson and wife Jan, Rhnea Felty and husband Bob, DeVon Davidson and wife Marilyn and Les Davidson. Mary was preceded in death by her husband Remmel R. Davidson and her son Mitch Davidson. A Visitation will be held for family and friends on Thursday, July 25, 2019, from 5 to 7 P.M. at FRENCH - University. A Graveside Service will follow on Friday, July 26, 2019, at Santa Fe National Cemetery where she will be laid to rest with her husband. Please visit the online guestbook for Mary at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 23, 2019