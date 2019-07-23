Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - University
1111 University Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87102
505-843-6333
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - University
1111 University Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87102
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
Santa Fe National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Davidson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ruth Davidson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ruth Davidson Obituary
Mary Ruth Davidson





Mary Ruth Davidson, 90, of Albuquerque, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019. She is survived by her children, Lonnie Davidson and wife Jan, Rhnea Felty and husband Bob, DeVon Davidson and wife Marilyn and Les Davidson. Mary was preceded in death by her husband Remmel R. Davidson and her son Mitch Davidson. A Visitation will be held for family and friends on Thursday, July 25, 2019, from 5 to 7 P.M. at FRENCH - University. A Graveside Service will follow on Friday, July 26, 2019, at Santa Fe National Cemetery where she will be laid to rest with her husband. Please visit the online guestbook for Mary at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - University
Download Now