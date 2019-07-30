Mary Sanchez
Mary R. Sanchez,
age 95, born in Raton, New Mexico and lifelong
residence of Albuquerque, passed
away on Sunday, July 28, 2019.
Mrs. Sanchez is survived by her
children, Lillian
Lucero and husband, Flor, Sammy Sanchez and wife, Pearl, Efren Sanchez Jr. and wife, Shirley, Lori Chavez and husband,
James, Pete Vallez, Linda Benavidez and husband, Mike, David Torres; four
sisters, Irene Aragon, Isabel Sanchez, Esperanza Roybal and husband, Pres, Cecilia Davis; one brother, Ray Cruz and wife, Rebecca; fifteen grandchildren and many great and great-great-grandchildren; several other extended family and friends. Mrs. Sanchez is preceded in death by her husband, Efren Sanchez, parents, Placido Ramirez and Juanita Cruz, Daughters, Nancy Sanchez,
Mary Torres;
sisters, Lydia
Manzanarez,
Julia Martinez;
brother, Willie
Cruz.
A visitation
will be held
Thursday,
August 1, 2019
from 9:30 a.m.
until 10:00
a.m., at His Place Ministries, 5505
Central Ave N.W. with Funeral service to be held at 10:00a.m. Interment will follow services at
Mount Calvary Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jose
Lucero, Sammy Sanchez
Jr, Daniel Sanchez, James
Chavez lll, Michael Chavez, Rigo Ramirez; Honorary Pallbearers, David Torres, Leo Sanchez, Brian Valles, Pete Benavidez, Adrian
Carabajal, Nancy Ramirez.
Arrangements by:
Gabaldon Mortuary
1000 Old Coors Dr. SW
(505) 243-7861
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 30, 2019