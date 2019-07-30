Mary Sanchez

Service Information
Gabaldon Mortuary
1000 Old Coors Drive SW
Albuquerque, NM
87121
(505)-243-7861
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
His Place Ministries
5505 Central Ave N.W.
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
His Place Ministries
5505 Central Ave N.W.
Obituary
Mary Sanchez



Mary R. Sanchez,

age 95, born in Raton, New Mexico and lifelong

residence of Albuquerque, passed

away on Sunday, July 28, 2019.

Mrs. Sanchez is survived by her

children, Lillian

Lucero and husband, Flor, Sammy Sanchez and wife, Pearl, Efren Sanchez Jr. and wife, Shirley, Lori Chavez and husband,

James, Pete Vallez, Linda Benavidez and husband, Mike, David Torres; four

sisters, Irene Aragon, Isabel Sanchez, Esperanza Roybal and husband, Pres, Cecilia Davis; one brother, Ray Cruz and wife, Rebecca; fifteen grandchildren and many great and great-great-grandchildren; several other extended family and friends. Mrs. Sanchez is preceded in death by her husband, Efren Sanchez, parents, Placido Ramirez and Juanita Cruz, Daughters, Nancy Sanchez,

Mary Torres;

sisters, Lydia

Manzanarez,

Julia Martinez;

brother, Willie

Cruz.

A visitation

will be held

Thursday,

August 1, 2019

from 9:30 a.m.

until 10:00

a.m., at His Place Ministries, 5505

Central Ave N.W. with Funeral service to be held at 10:00a.m. Interment will follow services at

Mount Calvary Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jose

Lucero, Sammy Sanchez

Jr, Daniel Sanchez, James

Chavez lll, Michael Chavez, Rigo Ramirez; Honorary Pallbearers, David Torres, Leo Sanchez, Brian Valles, Pete Benavidez, Adrian

Carabajal, Nancy Ramirez.

Arrangements by:



Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 30, 2019
