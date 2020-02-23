Mary B. Sanchez
Mary B. Sanchez, cherished wife, mother, aunt, teacher and friend, was welcomed into Heaven on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the age of 90.
A Public Viewing will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 6:00 p.m., followed by a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. at Romero Funeral Home Chapel. A Final Visitation will take place on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 9:00 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass celebrating her life at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Belen Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Belen Memorial Gardens.
romerofuneralhomenm.com
www.romerofuneralhomenm.com
Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen, NM
