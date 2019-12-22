Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Soister. View Sign Service Information Avista Funeral & Cremation 2500 Camino Entrada Santa Fe , NM 87507 (505)-438-2959 Send Flowers Obituary









Mary Soister of Medanales, NM (formerly of Albuquerque), passed peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on December 12, 2019. Words simply fall short in describing the brilliance of the light of selfless Grace that has gone out of the world with the her passing.



She was born on Dec. 15, 1926, in Waynoka, OK, and grew up in Texico, NM. Following high school, Mary moved to Albuquerque where she met David Soister. She married David, a WWII Navy veteran, in Clovis, NM on May 26, 1956. After tragic illness struck in 1971, taking her husband, Mary raised her five children as a single mother. She was happiest when hostessing a house full of family and friends for holiday visits, serving her famous veggie enchiladas, or playing several cut-throat rounds of Canasta with anyone who dared.



Mary lived her final years in the comfort and loving care of her eldest daughter, Patricia Gonzales, her son-in-law Daniel, and their daughters Julie, Rachel and Mary, along with great-grandsons Sean and Brandon.



She is survived and mourned by her children Patricia(Daniel) Medanales NM, David (Jacki) Aurora CO, Tina (Susan Wainwright) Albuquerque NM, Paul(Samantha) Salem OR, and Amy Dunlap(Dana) Tijeras NM, and by grandchildren Hannah Chen(Joshua), Jeremiah Hunke, Joshua Hunke(wife Hope and their three children Noah, Ezra and Ariella), two step-grandchildren and several step-great-granchildren. She also leaves behind her beloved siblings Kathy Lettofsky (Harvey) of Fredrick MD and Jane Monarrez of Sparks NV.



In lieu of flowers, charitable donations may be made to the Saint Vincent de Paul Society, to the San Antonio Church in Medanales, NM, or to any preferred charity.



Remembrances and tributes can be submitted online at :



