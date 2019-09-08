Mary Spelman

Obituary
Mary Spelman



Mary Spelman, age 87, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019. She is survived by her two daughters, Kathy Henley and Pattie Hagen, one son, Kevin Spelman, six grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Pat Spelman, her parents, sister, Sr. Mary Ellen, and brother Jim Keough. Mary belonged to the Lay Canossians and loved civic choral groups. She was always a part of church choirs and the RCIA Program.

A Visitation will be held at Strong Thorne Funeral Home, 1100 Coal Ave SE, on Monday, September 9, from 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. A Christian Mass will be held at Church of the Anunciation, 2532 Vermont NE, on Tuesday, September 10, at 8:30 a.m. Her final resting place will be Gate Of Heaven Cemetery. To view information or leave a condolence, please visit

www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 8, 2019
