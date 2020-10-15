1/1
Mary Stanton
Mary Ellen (McCarthy) Stanton





Mary Ellen (McCarthy) Stanton, age 65, beloved daughter, wife, mom, nana, sister, and friend, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, October 12, 2020.

Born October 14, 1954, she is survived by her husband, Mike; sons, Bill and his wife, Alicia, Eric, Jeff and his wife, Kathryn; and two grandchildren, Emily and Matthew.

Mary recently served for many years as Director of Almas de Amistad therapeutic community for women. For information about Funeral Services and to read the full obituary, please visit our online guestbook for Mary at www.FrenchFunerals.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2020.
