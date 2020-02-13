Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Stenovec. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Catherine Stenovec







Mary Catherine Stenovec (Ginsburg), passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the age of 93. Mary was born on Wednesday, December 8, 1926, in Flagstaff, Arizona. Mary was predeceased by her husband, John William; and her granddaughter-in-law, Jessica. She is survived by her son, Gerald Michael (Debbie) of San Diego; son, John Thomas (Susan) of San Luis Obispo; son, Paul Andrew (Carolyn) of Orinda; and daughter, Joan Boyer (Jeff) of Albuquerque. Mary had eleven grandchildren, Cory, Joseph, Laura, Timothy, Matthew, Michael, Hannah, John, Lucy, Sarah, and Nicholas. She also had seven great-grandchildren, Kaiya, Adelaide, Eleanor, Madelyn, James, Jack, and Arlo. Mary was loving, compassionate, witty and deeply devoted to her Catholic faith.



Rosary will be recited Saturday, February 15, 2020, 10:30 a.m., immediately followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m., at Holy Ghost Catholic Parish, 833 Arizona St. SE, Albuquerque. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Holy Ghost Catholic School or a are appreciated. Please visit our online guestbook for Mary at



