Mary "Terry" Sterner
Mary "Terry" Sterner, 96, beloved mother and grandmother, was called to her eternal resting place on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. She entered this world on Monday, January 1, 1923 in Washington, DC, born to William and Camilla Calnan. She married 3 times: Dr. John H Dettweiler, NM Supreme Court Chief Justice, John McManus and Donald Sterner. She is survived by her son, Jack Dettweiler Jr. (wife -Terri); daughter, Terry Dettweiler; and son, Eric Dettweiler (wife -Lisa); two grandchildren, Eva Stricker (husband -Aaron), and Slaton Dettweiler. A Memorial Service will be scheduled in the spring. Please visit our online guestbook for Mary at www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 10, 2019