Mary Theresa Elsen, was born February 2nd, 1930 and passed February 1st, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Elsen and daughters; Beth and Pat, son John. She is survived by daughter Jeannie and sons; Jim, Joe, Bob, Tim, also many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Chimney Ridge ClubHouse at 6098 Osuna NE on Saturday, May 4th, 2019 between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Friends are welcomed to

attend.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from May 2 to May 4, 2019
