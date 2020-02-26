Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Wight "Gus" Smith. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 12:00 PM First Baptist Church of Rio Rancho 3906 19th Ave SE Rio Rancho , NM View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Augusta "Gus" Nielsen Wight SmithMary Augusta"Gus" NielsenWight Smith,born June 13, 1935, in Lansing, Michigan went to her eternal rest February 04,2020, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Gus was born to Alberta Augusta "Betty" Wallen and Edward Nielsen. Gus was raised by Betty (Wallen) and Lawrence Wight in Crystal, Michigan. Gus married Frederick Smith June 20,1952, in Ithaca, Michigan. Gus, Fred and their 4 sons moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico in 1968. Gus joined the volunteer fire department in 1973 and was one of the first seven women volunteer fire fighters. Gus loved genealogy, traveling and spending time with her friends and family. Waiting for her in heaven are her parents, Betty and Lawrence; her brother, Gene; her husband Fred and their son Jeffrey Smith. Mourning her on earth are her children: Lawrence Smith; Harriette (Rakoczy) Smith; Jon and Jennifer (Rodgers) Smith; and Rob and Kelley (Whitezell) Smith. Her grandchildren: Heather (Smith) and Peter Reding; David and AriAna (Cummings) Smith;Tyler Smith and Ryan Smith. Her great-grandchildren: Elijah Reding, Odette Reding, Charlotte Reding, and Jon Rodgers. Her siblings: Donna and Carroll Kidder; Gerry and Carole Wight and Dave and Liz Wight. Numerous nieces, nephews and friends.A Memorial Service Celebrating Augusta's Life will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 12::00 p.m. First Baptist Church of Rio Rancho 3906 19th Ave SE, Rio Rancho, NM 87124.In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to: at donate3.cancer.org or Crystal Township Historical Society at www.facebook.com/CrystalTownshipHistoricalSociety or The Arbor day Foundation at Published in Albuquerque Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020

