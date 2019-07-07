Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
Mary Alma Wilson



Mary Alma Wilson, 92, a resident of Rio Rancho, NM and formerly of San Diego, CA, entered her Saviors presence on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Mary was born Thursday, July 1, 1926 in Vernon, TX and baptized three days later at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, and love of her life, Robert Woodrow Wilson; her mother, Alma; and her father, Walter Hartfield; her brother, Raymond Hartfield; and sister, Arliene Hartfield. Mary is survived by her two children, Barbara Wilson and Robert Wilson.

She loved to travel, read (at least 3 novels a week), and in her later years she developed a flair for writing. Mary will be remembered first and foremost for her love of God. Her wit, vast intelligence, generosity, and humor will be fondly remembered by all that knew and loved her. Special thanks to the people of La Paz Assisted Living in Rio Rancho for their loving care.

A Memorial Service will take place on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, 10:00 a.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 305 Unser Blvd NE, Rio Rancho. Mary will have a forever place in the hearts of those that loved her.

Please visit our online guestbook for Mary at

www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 7, 2019
