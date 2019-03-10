Maryanne Louise Howard
Maryanne Louise Howard, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away in Boerne, Texas on December 25, 2018. She was born September 6, 1944, and was a longtime resident and business owner in Los Lunas, New Mexico before her passing. She is survived by mother Barbara (Bobbi) West, son Preston Howard and his wife Leah, son Denny Howard, sisters Rubye Kelly and Valerie Reser, their husbands Elvis Kelly and Ron Reser, & brother Randy West. She left behind two step-grandchildren Aubrey and Brice Webb and many adored nieces and nephews. The family invites you to a Celebration of Life on Saturday March 16, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at the Bosque Farms Community Center, 950 North Bosque Loop, Bosque Farms, New Mexico. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 10, 2019