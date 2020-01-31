Maryjane Blake
On January 24th, 2020 Maryjane passed away &ascended to Heaven to meet her husband Daniel Blake Sr, Her sons John Blake & Daniel Blake Jr. She leaves behind her beloved daughter Anna Blake, & adored Siblings, Dolores Moore, Veronica Encinias, Reina Velasquez, Helen Capps & Richard Chavez Jr. Maryjane leaves behind several Grandchildren, Nieces and Nephews. She will forever be missed.
Service are at Garcia Chapel on 717 Stover SW, Albq.
Viewing at 10:00, Mass at 11:00, Burial at San Jose De Armijo Cemetary to
follow.
Pallbearers are: Elizabeth Polisar, Monica Roberts, Trini Saiz,
Joy Gonzales,
Valerie
Mendibles,
Victoria Tapia,
& Eileen Vigil.
Eulogy-Leticia Blake-
Martinez, Music-Claudette Giordano Speakers: Claudette and Dolores Moore,
Officiating:Bro. Dan
Clymer of Jemez Valley
Baptist Church
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 31, 2020