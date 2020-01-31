Maryjane Blake

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maryjane Blake.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Maryjane Blake



On January 24th, 2020 Maryjane passed away &ascended to Heaven to meet her husband Daniel Blake Sr, Her sons John Blake & Daniel Blake Jr. She leaves behind her beloved daughter Anna Blake, & adored Siblings, Dolores Moore, Veronica Encinias, Reina Velasquez, Helen Capps & Richard Chavez Jr. Maryjane leaves behind several Grandchildren, Nieces and Nephews. She will forever be missed.

Service are at Garcia Chapel on 717 Stover SW, Albq.

Viewing at 10:00, Mass at 11:00, Burial at San Jose De Armijo Cemetary to

follow.

Pallbearers are: Elizabeth Polisar, Monica Roberts, Trini Saiz,

Joy Gonzales,

Valerie

Mendibles,

Victoria Tapia,

& Eileen Vigil.

Eulogy-Leticia Blake-

Martinez, Music-Claudette Giordano Speakers: Claudette and Dolores Moore,

Officiating:Bro. Dan

Clymer of Jemez Valley

Baptist Church
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 31, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.