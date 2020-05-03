Marylin Ann Arthur
Marylin Arthur passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 at the age of 85, surrounded by her family. She is preceded in death by her husband, Tom; parents, Laura Crist and Emanuel Nicol; and son-in-law, Terry Tafoya. She is survived by her daughters; Candy Arthur, Cindy Reedy (Charles), Cathy Arthur and Cheryl Tafoya; grandchildren; Cale Reedy (Devin), Ian Tafoya, Cody Reedy and Lindsey Tafoya; and great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Ashlee and Paislee Reedy. She also leaves behind her loving cat Abbey. She was the most wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Sincere thanks to Jessica at Ambercare. A Private memorial has been held. Please visit the online guestbook for Marylin at

Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 3, 2020.
