Mateo Xavier Griego







Mateo Xavier Griego, beloved son, died October 16th, 2020 at 21 years of age. He was born to Charity L. Griego, March 19th, 1999 in Albuquerque, NM. Mateo is preceded in death by his father Mark A. Martinez-Thorman. He is survived by his mother Charity L. Griego, his sister Kaila J. Griego-Argaez and his dad Kenneth J. Argaez. He is also survived by his maternal grandparents Elias and Betty Griego and paternal grandparents Larry and Dorothy Boggan as well as Dale and Josephine Forbes. Also survived are great-grandparents, Fidel and Dora Saiz.



Mateo will also be greatly missed by two aunts & two uncles on the maternal side, and eight aunts & eight uncles on the paternal side along with numerous cousins and dear friends. Mateo was a joy to all who knew him. He was dearly loved by his immediate family as well as his extended family.



Mateo had a zeal for life and a love for the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved his family and friends and will be terribly missed by all whose lives that he had impacted so deeply, not excluding Mateo's wrestling companionsâ€"his dogs. Mateo's final resting place will be located at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Albuquerque, NM. A private service for family will be held at New Covenant Church in Albuquerque.



For information on sending condolences please contact:



mateogriego2020@gmail.com





