Service Information The Rivera Family of Santa Fe Funeral Options 417 E. Rodeo Road Santa Fe , NM 87505 (505)-989-7032 Rosary 10:00 AM Cathedral Basilica Santa Fe , NM View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Cathedral Basilica Santa Fe , NM View Map Interment 12:45 PM National Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Matias Abelino Zamora







April 14, 1927 â€" September 1, 2019







From the courtroom to his family home, Matt was loved and respected by all. He had a passion for the law and a commitment to raise a family with strong values and dedication to making a difference. His love of life and the law translated into immense pride for his family and into joy and professionalism in practicing law. He kept the promise he made to his mother when he was 11 years old: "ser un hombre bueno" or "to be a good man."







Matias Abelino Zamora was born in Mora, NM, on April 14, 1927, to Jose Matias Zamora and Antonina Lucero Zamora, the youngest of five children (Adelia, Louis, Estevan, and Maclovia). His father, a school superintendent, encouraged Matt to help others in the community and emphasized the importance of education. In 1945 during World War II, Matt was drafted into the Army working as a military police officer in Germany and then as a member of counterintelligence where he became fluent in German and Russian, in addition to English and Spanish. Matt took advantage of the G.I. Bill to attend and graduate from New Mexico Highlands University. In Las Vegas, NM, he met the love of his life, the former Emeline Lujan, and they later married in Washington, D.C. in 1952.







In 1951, Matt attended Georgetown University School of Law in Washington, D.C. and received his Doctor of Jurisprudence in 1954. In 1965, Governor Jack Campbell appointed him as a District Judge for the Fourth Judicial District. He was the first person born in Mora to be appointed to the bench in that district. Following his judicial appointment, Matt resumed his passion as a trial attorney, helping families throughout Northern New Mexico, until his retirement in 1993. He served on the Boards of the International Academy of Trial Lawyers, the American College of Trial Lawyers, and was a founding member of the New Mexico Trial Lawyers Association. He was a dedicated board member of the Foundations for both St. Michael's High School and New Mexico Highlands University.







From playing golf, to playing cards, listening to mariachi music, fishing or reading Shakespeare and Edgar Allen Poe, Matt lived life through laughter, honesty, faith, respect for others, and integrity. He is now at peace and reunited with his son D. Diego Zamora, who predeceased him. Matt is survived by his wife Emeline and loyal dog Pepper," children Roseanna Gonzales (Gerard), Alonzo Zamora, Monica Zamora (Rick Crowell) and Geno Zamora (Sheila); grandchildren Enrico Gonzales, Andrea Garcia (Genaro), Stefan Crowell (Trish), Alex Crowell (Jaime), Matias A. Zamora II, Kelly Shea and Ryan Shea; and great-grandchildren Jacob and Jordan Garcia; Kyle, Austin and Emeline Crowell; Stevan Gallegos; Thomas and Bella Shea; daughters-in-law Bernadette Zamora and Beverley Zamora; nephew Walter Adams (Romie) and many cousins, nieces, nephews, endless friends and cherished colleagues.







The family would like to thank Brookdale Santa Fe, Open Arms Home Care, Ambercare Hospice Care, and his many care givers for their love and devotion, in particular Mildred Lopez. A special thank you to the Hermanos de la Morada del Alto in Abiquiu. Services will be held Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at the Cathedral Basilica in Santa Fe, Rosary at 10:00 a.m. and Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. with interment at the National Cemetery at 12:45 p.m.







In the spirit of Matt's generosity, contributions may be made in his name to the St. Michael's High School Foundation or the New Mexico Highlands University Foundation.



