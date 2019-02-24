Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Matthew A. Trigg. View Sign

Matthew A. Trigg, 46 years old, departed from this life Sunday, February 3, 2019 at UNMH in Albuquerque. Matthew was born January 2, 1973, in Albuquerque, NM. He graduated from New Mexico State University receiving a bachelor's degree in finance (1996) and earned an MBA from the University of Houston during his employment at Hewlett Packard. Matthew was employed at Sandia National Labs as an IT Program Manager. Matthew was most handsome, a brilliant mind, had an incredible sense of humor and wit, and was an avid skier. You could find him at Wolf Creek in Pagosa Springs, CO most winter weekends from dawn to dusk. Matthew is survived by daughters, Tayler Rose and McCarley Trigg (Albuquerque) from his marriage to Hope McIntosh-Trigg (Albuquerque); parents, Kristin and Barry Hogge (Albuquerque), and Ralph and Gwen Trigg (Placitas); sister and brother-in-law, Kara and Mace Kochenderfer (Boulder, CO); brother and sister-in-law, Scott and Adrienne Trigg (Austin, TX); brothers, Chase Hogge (Denver, CO), Ben Hogge (Albuquerque), Christopher Hogge (Mesa, AZ), Steven and Laura Hogge (Summerville, OR); nieces and nephews, Emma and Oliver Kochenderfer (Boulder, CO), Hanna, Hayden, and Garrett Trigg (Austin, TX) and Cassidy Hogge (Summerville, OR). The family would like to thank the MICU at UNMH and New Mexico Donor Services for their guidance and compassion, and the many dear friends who shared in his love of life. Memorial Services will be held Friday, March 1, 2019, 11:00 a.m., at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 431 Richmond Pl. NE. Memorial donations may be made to New Mexico Donor Services, 1609 University Blvd. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102. Please visit our online guestbook for Matthew at



