Matthew D. Baca



1977 - 1996



"The reality is that you will grieve forever. You will not "get over" the loss of a loved one; you will will learn to live with it. You will heal and you will rebuild yourself around the loss you have suffered. You will be whole again but you will never be the same. Nor should you be the same - Nor should you want to!"



by Elisabeth Kubler-Ross



Matt - WE are loving YOU and missing YOU!



From - PATRICK & MOM