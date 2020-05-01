Matthew D. Baca
Matt -
Mark Twain said -
"It's not the good that die young,
It's the lucky!"
And now we say -
"Truer words have never been spoken!"
Loving and missing YOU MATT!
From Your Mom and Brother Patrick
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 1, 2020.