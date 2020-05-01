Matthew D. Baca
Matthew D. Baca

Matt -

Mark Twain said -

"It's not the good that die young,

It's the lucky!"

And now we say -

"Truer words have never been spoken!"

Loving and missing YOU MATT!

From Your Mom and Brother Patrick


Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 1, 2020.
