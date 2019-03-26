Matthew John Walker
Matthew John Walker, 45, of Albuquerque passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. He was born on July 24, 1973, in Great Falls, Montana, to Ann (Luteyn) Dean and Lester Walker. He was predeceased by his beloved stepfather, Nowlan Dean.
His loyalty, love and humor will forever be cherished by his family and friends. He is survived by his loving wife, Lydia Mcmullin; and their 3 dogs; his son, Ian Wiedner; mother, Ann Dean; father, Lester Walker; sister, Andrea Walker and her husband, Mark Harris; and their son, Leo Harris. Donations in Matt's name may be made to Sunflower Animal Sanctuary.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 26, 2019