Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Matthew John Walker. View Sign

Matthew John Walker











Matthew John Walker, 45, of Albuquerque passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. He was born on July 24, 1973, in Great Falls, Montana, to Ann (Luteyn) Dean and Lester Walker. He was predeceased by his beloved stepfather, Nowlan Dean.



His loyalty, love and humor will forever be cherished by his family and friends. He is survived by his loving wife, Lydia Mcmullin; and their 3 dogs; his son, Ian Wiedner; mother, Ann Dean; father, Lester Walker; sister, Andrea Walker and her husband, Mark Harris; and their son, Leo Harris. Donations in Matt's name may be made to Sunflower Animal Sanctuary.



Matthew John WalkerMatthew John Walker, 45, of Albuquerque passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. He was born on July 24, 1973, in Great Falls, Montana, to Ann (Luteyn) Dean and Lester Walker. He was predeceased by his beloved stepfather, Nowlan Dean.His loyalty, love and humor will forever be cherished by his family and friends. He is survived by his loving wife, Lydia Mcmullin; and their 3 dogs; his son, Ian Wiedner; mother, Ann Dean; father, Lester Walker; sister, Andrea Walker and her husband, Mark Harris; and their son, Leo Harris. Donations in Matt's name may be made to Sunflower Animal Sanctuary. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 26, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close