Matthew Gabriel LopezMatthew Gabriel Lopez "Batman", 33, went to be with the Lord on Thursday October 8, 2020. There are some who bring a light so great to the world that even after they have gone the light remains. Our precious Matt saw the all the colors and people in the world as his personal canvas. His amazing artwork and dramatic artistry conveyed his visions. Matt was a loving, creative, talented and free- spirited young man. There is a hole in our lives now, but his light and love will forever be in our hearts.Matt is survived by his daughter Laila Lopez who he adored, mother Antoinette Lopez, father Ronald Lopez and wife Bernadette, brothers Joshua and wife Josephine and their daughter Arianny, Nicholas and daughter Farah, stepbrother Daniel Frampton, stepsister Samantha Frampton, Grandmother Connie Anaya, Aunt Theresa Anaya, Aunt Pat Allen, Jessica Austin Chavez and husband Adam, Marsha Austin, Thomas Anaya, Uncle Chris Trujillo and wife Merry, Uncle Donald Trujillo and wife Melanie, Aunt Charlene Aikins, Grandmother Kathy Sacora and husband Ken, Uncle Andrew Lopez and wife Ashley, Aunt Kimberly Lopez-Jaramillo and husband Marcos, Aunt Kori Lopez.Matt's Life Celebration will take place on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Salazar Mortuary located at 400 Third St. SW, 87102. Pallbearers will be Joshua Lopez, Nicholas Lopez, Daniel Trujillo, Andrew Trujillo, and Jared Trujillo. Please visit Matt's online guestbook at