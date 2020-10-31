1/1
Matthew Lopez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Matthew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Matthew Gabriel Lopez



Matthew Gabriel Lopez "Batman", 33, went to be with the Lord on Thursday October 8, 2020. There are some who bring a light so great to the world that even after they have gone the light remains. Our precious Matt saw the all the colors and people in the world as his personal canvas. His amazing artwork and dramatic artistry conveyed his visions. Matt was a loving, creative, talented and free- spirited young man. There is a hole in our lives now, but his light and love will forever be in our hearts.

Matt is survived by his daughter Laila Lopez who he adored, mother Antoinette Lopez, father Ronald Lopez and wife Bernadette, brothers Joshua and wife Josephine and their daughter Arianny, Nicholas and daughter Farah, stepbrother Daniel Frampton, stepsister Samantha Frampton, Grandmother Connie Anaya, Aunt Theresa Anaya, Aunt Pat Allen, Jessica Austin Chavez and husband Adam, Marsha Austin, Thomas Anaya, Uncle Chris Trujillo and wife Merry, Uncle Donald Trujillo and wife Melanie, Aunt Charlene Aikins, Grandmother Kathy Sacora and husband Ken, Uncle Andrew Lopez and wife Ashley, Aunt Kimberly Lopez-Jaramillo and husband Marcos, Aunt Kori Lopez.

Matt's Life Celebration will take place on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Salazar Mortuary located at 400 Third St. SW, 87102. Pallbearers will be Joshua Lopez, Nicholas Lopez, Daniel Trujillo, Andrew Trujillo, and Jared Trujillo. Please visit Matt's online guestbook at

www.SalazarFunerals.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Salazar Mortuary
400 Third Street Southwest
Albuquerque, NM 87102
(505) 242-1133
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved