Matthew Robert Martinez







Matthew Robert Martinez, age 32, passed away unexpectedly on May 1, 2020. He was born October 29, 1987 in Albuquerque, NM. He was a beloved son, brother, father, grandson, nephew and friend.



Matthew graduated from St. Pius High School. He loved to travel and visit new places. He never looked behind only forward. He was very outgoing and loved by everyone who knew him. He enjoyed spending time with his family, daughter, his dog Max, and friends.



He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Theresa Tarro and Arthur Tarro and other family members.



Matthew will be laid to rest by his family in Sile, NM in a private ceremony. He is survived by his mother, Tammy Martinez, his father Jose delaluz Martinez, his brother Phillip Martinez, his daughter Arianna Martinez; Uncle Stacey and wife Angie Tarro, Aunt Shannon Montoya and husband Edward Montoya, and Godmother Valerie Parks. As well as his cousins Micheal Tarro, Stacy-Lynn Tarro, Austin Tarro, Alyssa Gaxiola, Joshua Thurn and Brian Parks.



Matthew is loved and will be greatly missed by all whose lives he touched. He will forever hold a place in our hearts.





