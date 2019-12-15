Maureen Catherine Barrett







Maureen Catherine (Hood) Barrett Age 84 Formally of Albuequerque NM moved to Rileyville, VA in 2016 Died December 10, 2019. She was the daughter of the late George Wilson and Agnes (Crawford) Hood. She Retired from the Federal Government where she was an Executive Secretary. Maureen attended Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church in Luray Va. She is survived by 2 Sons -Kevin P Barrett and Shawn M Barrett a Daughter-Kerry A (Barrett) Riesterer 4 Grand Children Patrick Barrett, Liam Barrett, Sean Barrett, Kate Duiemgrea and a Great Granddaughter Charlie Michelle Barrett. She was preceded in Death by:, Husband-Walter Barrett, Sister-Anne C Hood, Granddaughter-Sarah Diem



A Catholic Mass will be held at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 10:30 AM.



Memorial contributions may be made s can be made to Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church or Blue Ridge Hospice in her memory



