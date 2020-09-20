1/1
Maureen O'Mara
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maureen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maureen O'Mara



Maureen O'Mara, age 66, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at her home in Albuquerque on August 28, 2020. Born January 15, 1954 in Los Alamos, NM,

Maureen was preceded in death by her parents, Edward F. and Jerry M. O'Mara. She is survived by her long-time partner Horace L. Anders, brothers Dennis (Carolyn) of Corrales, John of Albuquerque, sister Marion Hutton of Rio Rancho, and nephews, nieces and cousins.

A 1972 graduate of Los Alamos High School, Maureen attended TVI and the University of New Mexico. She was an administrative assistant at Los Alamos National Laboratory. In 1988 she moved to San Diego, CA and worked as an administrative assistant at Mitchell International and later at KLM Publishing Company. She returned to Albuquerque in 2003 and worked several jobs until an automobile accident forced her retirement in 2012.

Maureen was an avid bowler and enjoyed watching the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Lakers games. She had a dynamic personality and made many friends wherever she lived.

She will be remembered for her warm smile, kindness, compassion, generosity and sense of humor. Cremation has taken place.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Risen Savior Catholic Church, 7701 Wyoming Blvd. N.E., Albuquerque, followed by a private family burial at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Daniels Family Funeral Home, 7601 Wyoming Blvd. N.E., has been entrusted with her care. Memorial donations in Maureen's name can be made to the American Heart Association (www.heart.org) or the American Lung Association (www.lung.org).


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Wyoming Chapel
7601 Wyoming Blvd Ne
Albuquerque, NM 87109
(505) 821-0010
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved