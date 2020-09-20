Maureen O'Mara
Maureen O'Mara, age 66, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at her home in Albuquerque on August 28, 2020. Born January 15, 1954 in Los Alamos, NM,
Maureen was preceded in death by her parents, Edward F. and Jerry M. O'Mara. She is survived by her long-time partner Horace L. Anders, brothers Dennis (Carolyn) of Corrales, John of Albuquerque, sister Marion Hutton of Rio Rancho, and nephews, nieces and cousins.
A 1972 graduate of Los Alamos High School, Maureen attended TVI and the University of New Mexico. She was an administrative assistant at Los Alamos National Laboratory. In 1988 she moved to San Diego, CA and worked as an administrative assistant at Mitchell International and later at KLM Publishing Company. She returned to Albuquerque in 2003 and worked several jobs until an automobile accident forced her retirement in 2012.
Maureen was an avid bowler and enjoyed watching the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Lakers games. She had a dynamic personality and made many friends wherever she lived.
She will be remembered for her warm smile, kindness, compassion, generosity and sense of humor. Cremation has taken place.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Risen Savior Catholic Church, 7701 Wyoming Blvd. N.E., Albuquerque, followed by a private family burial at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Daniels Family Funeral Home, 7601 Wyoming Blvd. N.E., has been entrusted with her care. Memorial donations in Maureen's name can be made to the American Heart Association
(www.heart.org
) or the American Lung Association
(www.lung.org
).