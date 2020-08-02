Max A. Tachias
April 26, 1933 - July 17, 2020
Max A. Tachias, 87, was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and friend. Max was preceded in death by his wife Angelina Tachias, his sons Lionel and Levi; brothers, Charlie and Rudy Tachias; sister Elsie Tachias.
Max is survived by his sons, Lawrence and girlfriend Diana, Peter and wife Karen, Herbert and wife Connie, Jeff and wife Deborah, Jude and wife Marquetta; 14 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and cousins who love him very much. He is also survived by brothers, Roy and wife Angie, and Arnold, sisters; Patsy Zunita, Nora Anaya and Orpha Lopez
Max was very proud to have served in the U.S. Army. Max retired from Kirtland Air Force Base where he worked as a printer. Max loved playing the accordion, and he was a genuine cowboy. He loved being at his ranch on his horse Diamond, rounding up cattle, branding, fixing fences and enjoying the land. Max will be greatly missed by his family and friends, may he rest in peace. We love you Dad!
Due to COVID restrictions a private Rosary will be held with immediate family only.
A Funeral Service will be held at Holy Rosary Church at 9:00 a.m on Tuesday August 4, 2020. If you are not able to attend the Funeral service you may live stream it on https://youtu.be/9u6rQj0M9Qk
,
Due to restrictions a private burial with immediate family only will be held at the Santa Fe National cemetery at 1:30pm August 4, 2020.