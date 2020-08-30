1/1
Max Allen Evans
Max Allen Evans



Max Allen Evans, 95, has gone to meet the Great Mystery in the Sky Wednesday, August 26, 2020. He passed peacefully at the VA hospital. Max is survived by his wife of 71 years, Pat; his daughters, Charlotte and Sheryl Evans; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; W B and Hazel Evans; and his sister, Glenda. Max served our country proudly in the United States Army, was involved in the invasion at Omaha Beach and was even wounded twice. Max loved life and lived it to the fullest. He also loved New Mexico which he wrote about beautifully. Two of his books were used for movies, "The Rounders" and "The Hi Lo Country". His family would like to express a special thank you to the VA Hospital and Hospice, and their staff for their amazing care. In lieu of flowers he would appreciate donations be made to the Animal Humane of NM, 615 Virginia St. SE, 87108. Please visit our online guestbook for Max at

www.FrenchFunerals.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 30, 2020.
