Max Manzanares
Max Manzanares, age 79, a resident of Los Lunas, passed away on Wednesday, July 15th, 2020. He was born October 30, 1940 in Santa Fe, NM. He was preceded in death by his mother Silveria Manzanares.
Max is survived by his loving sister Mary C. Montano; 1 Great Niece; 3 Great Nephews; 18 Great Grand Nieces and Nephews; 28 Great Great Grand Nieces and Nephews; and other relatives. The family would like to thank Maria Ortiz and all staff that gave special care to Max. Please visit Max's Memorial Page at noblin.com
. Services are currently pending and will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Los Lunas Chapel, 2211-D Main St., (505) 866-9992.