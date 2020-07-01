Maxine R. ParrishMaxine R.Parrish, a longtime Albuquerque resident, passed away at home on Sunday, June 28, 2020. She was born in Gore, OK on March 22, 1928, and grew up in Oklahoma. She was a lifetime educator and teacher in Oklahoma and New Mexico until her retirement in 1985. Her husband of 58 years, James, predeceased her in 2011. She is survived by her two sons, David M. Parrish, Steven Parrish and wife, Jody; grandchildren, Carol (Rick Houston), Michael (Ashley Fate), David (Carson), Jeffrey (Carolyn); as well as a great-grandson, Charlie.Maxine will be laid to rest on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, next to her husband, James, in a private family ceremony. Please visit our online guestbook for Maxine at