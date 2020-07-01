Maxine R. Parrish
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Maxine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maxine R. Parrish



Maxine R.

Parrish, a longtime Albuquerque resident, passed away at home on Sunday, June 28, 2020. She was born in Gore, OK on March 22, 1928, and grew up in Oklahoma. She was a lifetime educator and teacher in Oklahoma and New Mexico until her retirement in 1985. Her husband of 58 years, James, predeceased her in 2011. She is survived by her two sons, David M. Parrish, Steven Parrish and wife, Jody; grandchildren, Carol (Rick Houston), Michael (Ashley Fate), David (Carson), Jeffrey (Carolyn); as well as a great-grandson, Charlie.

Maxine will be laid to rest on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, next to her husband, James, in a private family ceremony. Please visit our online guestbook for Maxine at

www.FrenchFunerals.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved