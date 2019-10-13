Melba Guerin
Melba Guerin, 89, passed peacefully on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Melba was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother and was surrounded by her family and loved ones. Melba was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters, and one brother. She is survived by her husband of sixty-two years, Kenneth, and her children, Mike (Alberta), Kathy, Mark (Karen) and Zac "Bronco" (Annette), her grandchildren, Alyssa, Clara, Gloria, Brianna, Isaac, Matthew, Filly (Enos IV), Shane (Amanda), Sara, and her sisters, Sadie, Helen, Rita and her brother Diego (Cathy). Melba is also survived by her many nieces, nephews, sisters and brother's in-law, and beloved cousins.
Melba enjoyed the company of "The Gang", loved going to the Casino, Lobo basketball games and reading. Melba was a member of Risen Savior Catholic Church.
The Rosary will be at Daniels Family Funeral Services, 7601 Wyoming Blvd., Thursday, October 17th, 2019 at 6:00 PM. Service will be held at Risen Savior Catholic Church, 7701 Wyoming Blvd., on Friday, October 18th, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Her remains will be put to rest on Monday, October 21, 2019 at the Santa Fe National Cemetery at 9:45.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 13, 2019