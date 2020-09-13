1/1
Melba Jean Anderson
Melba Jean Anderson



Melba Jean

Anderson, age 87, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 with her family by her side.

She is survived by her husband, Tommie J. Anderson; son, Lyle (Sallie); daughter, Sheila Sommer (Rich); granddaughters, Melissa (Paul), Jennifer (Jon), Rebecca (Matt), Jackie (Chris), and Denise (Joe); 13 great-grandchildren; and aunt, Lucrectia Andrews. Melba was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Marga Lou Lightfoot.

Born in Palestine, TX, she moved to Albuquerque in 1946 where she met her husband of 69 years. They worked together for 37 years owning Anderson Air Conditioning where she was Office Manager and Bookkeeper. They spent a lifetime together traveling extensively in RV's and antique autos they collected. She brought joy to all who knew her with her gift of beauty, radiance, enthusiasm, and eagerness to please. Over the years, she held many leadership positions in countless auto clubs. Using her inspiration and attention to details, she planned, organized, and lead tours all around the country. Everyone loved Melba's Tours. She lived by faith in God, and placed the utmost value on her family (both immediate and extended) whom she was very proud and supportive of. Though we feel such an intense loss, we know that heaven has gained a new Tour

Director.

Private family services were held. Please visit our online guestbook for Melba at www.FrenchFunerals.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sep. 13, 2020.
