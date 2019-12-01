Melba Otero
Melba Otero (Vigil), age 78, born in Pecos, New Mexico and resident of Albuquerque, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Mrs. Otero is survived by her beloved husband, Neddie Otero; children, Michael Otero and partner, Wayne Cordingley, Barbara Lopez and husband, Peter; grandchildren, Serafina Lopez and Julia Lopez; siblings, Macario Vigil, Ray Vigil, Tessie Anctil, Maria Antonia Vigil, Lillian Vigil, Lorraine Houser and Rick Vigil; as well as many godchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Reymundo and Barbarita Vigil; siblings, Katie, Rose, Carlos, Chris and Michael.
Mrs. Otero was a proud graduate of Loretto Academy and St. Vincent's School of Nursing in Santa Fe, New Mexico. She was also a devoted Lay Canossian and member of the Legion of Mary. Melba's family wishes to thank the beloved Casa Angelica and Canossian Daughters of Charity family for all their help, prayers and support.
A visitation will be Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 6:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Catholic Church of the Ascension, 2150 Raymac SW, with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. A final visitation will be Friday, December 6, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. at Catholic Church of the Ascension, 2150 Raymac SW, with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Pajarito Cemetery.
Urn bearers will be Melba's granddaughters, Serafina Lopez and Julia Lopez.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 1, 2019