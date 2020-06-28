Melissa Johnson
Melissa Johnson, age 36, has left this earth to be with her Lord on June 22, 2020. She was born on July 6, 1983 in Albuquerque, NM. Please visit our online guestbook for Melissa at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 28, 2020.