Melissa L. Vargas







Melissa L. Vargas, 49, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, passed away peacefully on May 30th surrounded by her family. Melissa was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico to Donna Lerch and Paul Anderson. She was raised in Rio Rancho and Albuquerque. After graduating from Manzano High School , she attended New Mexico State University, then The University of New Mexico where she studied and received her Bachelor's degree in English with a minor in Speech-Language Pathology.



After graduation, she was proud and honored to kick off a 23-year career at The University of New Mexico, starting at the Physical Plant Department, then as the Chief of Staff & Strategic Planner for the Office of the Provost before advancing to her final position, Director of Operations Office of the Provost Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs. Melissa always maintained a positive attitude, and was a warm kind loving mother, wife, friend and coworker.



In 1986, she met her future husband Mario Vargas and they wed in 1992, going on to have two sons, Alexander (20) and Nicholas (17). Melissa's pride was her two children, Alexander and Nicholas, and her joy was in watching them grow and play sports. Her Catholic faith was strong, as well as her love for her family and her pets.



She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Mario; her two children, Alexander and Nicholas; her mother Donna Lerch; her brother, Matthew Anderson and wife Tara; aunts, uncles and cousins and her beloved pets Cassie, Bleu, Satchel, and Bella.



Funeral services will be held on Monday June 15th, 10:00am, at Our Lady of the Annunciation 2621 Vermont Street NE, Albuquerque, NM.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store