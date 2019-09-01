Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melissa Patterson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

A wonderful woman,



Melissa Patterson, passed away August 20, 2019 at age 82. Born in Alabama, she moved to Albuquerque in 1958.



She was well-known in the legal community for her work as an expert forensic economist having founded Legal Economics and was sought after by lawyers for both plaintiffs and defendants testifying in trials nationwide. She was sharp of wit and, when needed, sharp of tongue and known for her raucous sense of humor.



Generous of nature, she helped people of every walk of life including the down -trodden and worked with many charitable organizations. These included:



The Ruth Mott Foundation, Flint, Michigan, The Center for Civic Values, Albuquerque, Amigos de las Americas, Houston, Texas and the New Mexico Council on the Economic Status of Women.



Melissa worked for the late U.S. Senator Joe



Montoya and wrote many of his speeches.



She was a prominent activist in the civil rights movement of the 1960s and a lifelong "Yellow Dog



Democrat."



Melissa is survived by her husband, Karl Robinson, and her sons, William (Bill) and Martin Patterson as well as seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren.



An Indian saint once said, "Success is always the result of goodness in you." By that metric Melissa was outstandingly successful.



Per her wishes, cremation has taken place and no public services are planned at this time.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Neem Karoli Baba Ashram in Taos or the .



Gloria in Excelsis Deo



Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 1, 2019

