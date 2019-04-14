Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melissa Rene Harmeson. View Sign

Melissa Rene Harmeson







Melissa Rene Harmeson, age 42, beloved wife, mother, daughter, and sister, was called by our Lord to her heavenly home, Monday, April 8, 2019. She was a life long resident



ofAlbuquerque, NM, where she graduated from Valley High School in 1994. Melissa worked for the City of Albuquerque from 1995 to 2004.



Melissa is survived



by her loving husband of



five years, Timothy J.



Harmeson, Jr.; her children, Andreana, Alyana, and Andrew Muriel; her loving parents Pete and Mary Lou Leyva; mother-in-law, Gloria Viramontes; and father-in-law, Timothy Harmeson, Sr. and wife Brenda. Also surviving are her siblings, Tim Leyva and wife Margaret Ann, Lisa Biller and husband Tony, and Kimberly Leyva; brother-in-law, Jonathon Zamora and wife Jackie; sisters-in-law, Christina



Zamora and spouse Cathy, Crystal Carrasco McQuitty and spouse Amy; several nephews and nieces. Melissa will be greatly missed by her loving family and by those whose lives she touched.



A Rosary will be recited Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Our Lady



of Guadalupe Catholic



Church, 1860 Griegos Rd., NW, Albuquerque, NM. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Inurnment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Honorary Urn Bearers will be Antonio "Toner" Abeyta, Joseph Leyva, Marcus Martinez, Jimmy Molina, Diego Miera, Jonathan Zamora, Louie Padilla, and Ben Herrera.



Those who wish to



express their condolence please visit



www.alamedamortuary.com



Melissa Rene HarmesonMelissa Rene Harmeson, age 42, beloved wife, mother, daughter, and sister, was called by our Lord to her heavenly home, Monday, April 8, 2019. She was a life long residentofAlbuquerque, NM, where she graduated from Valley High School in 1994. Melissa worked for the City of Albuquerque from 1995 to 2004.Melissa is survivedby her loving husband offive years, Timothy J.Harmeson, Jr.; her children, Andreana, Alyana, and Andrew Muriel; her loving parents Pete and Mary Lou Leyva; mother-in-law, Gloria Viramontes; and father-in-law, Timothy Harmeson, Sr. and wife Brenda. Also surviving are her siblings, Tim Leyva and wife Margaret Ann, Lisa Biller and husband Tony, and Kimberly Leyva; brother-in-law, Jonathon Zamora and wife Jackie; sisters-in-law, ChristinaZamora and spouse Cathy, Crystal Carrasco McQuitty and spouse Amy; several nephews and nieces. Melissa will be greatly missed by her loving family and by those whose lives she touched.A Rosary will be recited Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Our Ladyof Guadalupe CatholicChurch, 1860 Griegos Rd., NW, Albuquerque, NM. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Inurnment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Honorary Urn Bearers will be Antonio "Toner" Abeyta, Joseph Leyva, Marcus Martinez, Jimmy Molina, Diego Miera, Jonathan Zamora, Louie Padilla, and Ben Herrera.Those who wish toexpress their condolence please visit Funeral Home Daniels Family Funeral Services, Alameda Mortuary

9420 Fourth St. NW

Albuquerque , NM 87114

(505) 898-3160 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 14, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close