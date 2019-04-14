Melissa Rene Harmeson
Melissa Rene Harmeson, age 42, beloved wife, mother, daughter, and sister, was called by our Lord to her heavenly home, Monday, April 8, 2019. She was a life long resident
ofAlbuquerque, NM, where she graduated from Valley High School in 1994. Melissa worked for the City of Albuquerque from 1995 to 2004.
Melissa is survived
by her loving husband of
five years, Timothy J.
Harmeson, Jr.; her children, Andreana, Alyana, and Andrew Muriel; her loving parents Pete and Mary Lou Leyva; mother-in-law, Gloria Viramontes; and father-in-law, Timothy Harmeson, Sr. and wife Brenda. Also surviving are her siblings, Tim Leyva and wife Margaret Ann, Lisa Biller and husband Tony, and Kimberly Leyva; brother-in-law, Jonathon Zamora and wife Jackie; sisters-in-law, Christina
Zamora and spouse Cathy, Crystal Carrasco McQuitty and spouse Amy; several nephews and nieces. Melissa will be greatly missed by her loving family and by those whose lives she touched.
A Rosary will be recited Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Our Lady
of Guadalupe Catholic
Church, 1860 Griegos Rd., NW, Albuquerque, NM. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Inurnment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Honorary Urn Bearers will be Antonio "Toner" Abeyta, Joseph Leyva, Marcus Martinez, Jimmy Molina, Diego Miera, Jonathan Zamora, Louie Padilla, and Ben Herrera.
Those who wish to
express their condolence please visit
www.alamedamortuary.com
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Alameda Mortuary
9420 Fourth St. NW
Albuquerque, NM 87114
(505) 898-3160
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 14, 2019