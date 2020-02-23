Mella Garley Taylor
Mella Garley Taylor, age 81, born in Winslow, Arizona and longtime resident of the South Valley in Albuquerque, NM, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020. Ms. Taylor is survived by her children, Alex Taylor and daughter-in-law, Christine of Bosque, NM, former NM State Senator James Taylor, Dr. Janelle Taylor Garcia PhD and son-in-law, James of Rio Rancho; siblings, Edward Garley and wife, Sue, Dolores Garcia and husband, Julian; grandchildren, Alex James Taylor, Alicia Sisneros, Stephanie Harrell, Daniel Taylor, David James Garcia and Brian Garcia as well as eleven great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Priscilla Taylor and Marty Crespin.
A visitation will be Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. until 8:20 a.m. at St. Anne Catholic Church, 1400 Arenal Rd SW, with a Rosary to be recited at 8:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Alex James Taylor, Daniel Taylor, David James Garcia, Brian Garcia, Miguel Garcia and John Robert Garley.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 23, 2020