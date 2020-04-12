Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melvin Arnoldo Cordova. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Melvin Arnoldo Cordova



1926-2020







Melvin Arnoldo Cordova was surrounded by loved ones when he departed from this world and entered the Kingdom of Heaven on April 6, 2020, at the age of 93. He was born to Hipolito and Cipriana Cordova in the small village of La Joya, NM, where he grew up with his older brother Rudy, his sister Lovelia and his younger brother Vincent.



During World War II, Melvin served as a medic in the Navy. After the war ended, he was honorably discharged from the service and attended the University of New Mexico (UNM) where he received a Bachelor's of Science degree in Spanish with a minor in Education. Shortly after graduation from UNM, Melvin married Consuelo Mirabal, who was his devoted partner in love and life for over 69 years. They moved to Pecos, NM, where he started his career in education as a Spanish teacher and athletic coach.



Melvin attended Highland University where he received his Master's in Business Administration. Upon completion of his degree, he moved his family to El Rito, NM, for his first school administration position as a high school principal. His career in education would span forty years and include serving in Cuba, NM, first as high school principal, then as the Superintendent of the Cuba Independent School District. He was subsequently Executive Director of State School Boards in Santa Fe, NM, and then Superintendent of the Zuni School District.



Melvin is survived by his wife, Consuelo, and his children: Annette (Randy) of Tempe, AZ; Joan of Beaumont, CA; Kathleen (Nathan) of Las Cruces, NM; Paul (Billie) of Robertson, TX; Christelle (Todd) of Hideaway, TX; Judy (Ronald) of Riverside, CA; Susan (Robert) of Claremont, CA; Arnold (Veronica) of Albuquerque, NM; Linda of Mililani, HI; eighteen grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Private burial will take place at Santa Fe National Cemetery on Monday. A celebration of life will be held later when restrictions due to the coronavirus are lifted.



In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Melvin and Consuelo Cordova Future Teacher Scholarship, UNM Foundation, Two Woodward Ctr, 700 Lomas NE, STE 108, Albuquerque, NM 87102. (Checks payable to the UNM Foundation) or



online at



consuelo-and-melvin-cordova-future-teacher-scholarship/ Please sign Melvin's online tribute at



www.romerofuneralhomenm.com



Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen, NM



