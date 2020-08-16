Melvin Charles O'SheaApril 9, 1929 â€"August 10, 2020Melvin (Mel) O'Shea was welcomed into the gates of Heaven on Monday, August 10, 2020. He was born April 9, 1929 in the family farmhouse in Cascade, Iowa to James P. O'Shea and Veronica Strang. He was their fourth child of five. He is predeceased by his parents, 2 brothers, Lloyd and James, and a sister Aloise, and his beloved wife, Annabelle. Mel grew up on the farm with cattle, horses, pigs, and growing crops. He never liked the cold and bitter winters of Iowa. He served in the Army and found out he liked the Southwest. After leaving the Army, he married his longtime sweetheart, Annabelle Zoller, on October 16, 1954, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa. Mel worked for Ford and Nabisco before settling down into his lifelong passion of being a Farmers Insurance Agent. This job decision took him and Annabelle from Iowa to Oklahoma City, OK. There the family grew with the addition of two daughters, Renee in 1962, and Teresa (Tesh) in 1968. In 1972 Mel had the opportunity to start a Farmers Insurance office in a small town, Los Alamos, NM. He loved the mountains so much, so he loaded up Annabelle, 2 kids a dog and a hamster and set out to start a new adventure.He loved being a Farmers Insurance Agent, mostly because he loved socializing with his clients, which he considered friends and family. He loved his job from January 1972 to his retirement in January 2008. His retirement came too early for him as he retired to take care of Annabelle until her death on April 18, 2010, due to Alzheimers. Mel was a parishioner at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Los Alamos, NM and a member of the Knights of Columbus.Mel loved being outdoors right up to the very end. Even when his body gave out and he could no longer fish, hunt and ride horses, he still wanted to be out in the mountains he loved. Mel's love of the outdoors, hunting, fishing and horses has been passed down to the family, and we are all extremely grateful. He had so many wonderful stories to tell of all the great adventures he had doing what he loved â€" good and bad times â€" the stories could always bring a smile and a laugh. We will miss his laugh and his sense of humor, but we will continue to carry on his legacy. He was a great mentor to many people and always willing to help. Mel was a lifelong member of the Ducks Unlimited, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and NRA. He also liked to have a good sip of whiskey or brandy, a good cigar and good beer! Any time you see a stream or lake, remember Mel with his fishing pole. Mel leaves behind two daughters - Renee O'Shea-Randolph and husband Blaine Randolph of White Rock, NM, Tesh O'Shea-Payton and husband Donald Payton of Los Lunas, NM; Four grandchildren â€" Corlaine Hughes of Santa Cruz, CA; Tyler Randolph and wife Melissa of Los Alamos, NM; Trae Randolph and fiancÃ© Victoria Young of White Rock, NM; and Gavin O'Shea of Los Lunas, NM; and one great-granddaughter, Ava Randolph and one great-grandson on the way, Gauge, of Los Alamos, NM. He also leaves behind one brother, Robert O'Shea and wife Mary of Sun City, AZ, several nieces and nephews scattered all over the U.S.; his beloved companion, Marge Ziegler of Osprey, FL., and so many hunting and fishing buddies.Due to Covid-19, services will be postponed. To honor Mel, the family would like to request that anyone that is able to please send a story you have to share of your adventures with Mel â€" be it hunting, fishing, horses, rodeo, dirt bike races or insurance â€" we would love to hear your stories. Email to melvinoshea@aol.com or mail to 484 Ridgecrest Ave, White Rock, NM 87547. The family of Melvin (Mel) O'Shea has entrusted their loved one toDeVargas Funeral Home & Crematory of the EspaÃ±olaValley. 505-747-7477 â€"