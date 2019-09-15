Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melvin Fimple. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Melvin "Dale" Fimple passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019, at home in Albuquerque, NM at the age of 95. Dale was born in Poole, NE on Saturday, April 19, 1924, to Oliver B. Fimple and Emma E. Fimple.



He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Margaret "Peggy" Fimple; his two sons, Michael D. Fimple and Edward S. Fimple; and his six brothers and sister. Dale is survived by his loving daughter, Jackie Fimple Crumb; daughter-in-law, Valerie Fimple; six grandchildren, Gregory Corban, Lloyd "Nate" Crumb and wife, Alexis, Joshua Crumb, Misty Fimple, Christopher "CJ" Fimple, Tara Lemay and husband, John; along with five great-grandchildren, Kadia, Alexia, Lloyd "Elijah," Eva, and Luke.



He enlisted in the U.S. Navy on June 10, 1941 as an Apprentice Seaman, honorably discharged as an Aviation Machinist Mate First Class on May 7, 1945. Dale received his BA from the University of Missouri in 1953, and his MBA at the University of Buffalo in 1955 specializing in statistics. He worked at Sandia National Laboratory in Albuquerque, NM as a member of the Technical Staff until retirement in 1989.



