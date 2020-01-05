Melvin "Mel" Hildreth Legg
Mel was born in rural Scarboro West Virginia and orphaned at the age of 7. For the next 10 years he lived with relatives and spent 5 years in the Union Mission Orphanage in Charleston W. V. At the age of 17, after High School graduation in Oak Hill W.V. he joined the Army Air Corp in 1946, then transitioned into the Air Force when created. His first duty station was the Joint Chiefs of Staff in the Pentagon. There he served for 16 years. His duties required daily and weekly meetings with the President and our Commanding Generals. His distinguished career took him and his family to Europe, and other bases, finally retiring at 30 years of service. Awarded multiple times, including the Bronze Star.
Mel married Mary Ellen Vincent in 1950 and had 3 children and 38 years of happiness before God called Mary home. Mel then married Lorene C. Hice in 1991, and they spent 16 years motor homing the country. They visited friends and family as well as the beauty of America. Mel was a 32nd Degree Mason with the original Blue Lodge in Washington D.C. for over 50 years. Mel told all he could that he was "BBB" (Blessed Beyond Belief), and he was: on December 30th Mel was called to heaven in the presence of his family. He left with the pure peace of God in his heart and mind. Mel is survived by his second wife: Lorene C. Legg. His 3 children: Richard E, Legg and wife Cathi, Sandra E. Dow and husband Bill, Jeanne A. Woodley and husband Scott. His brother: Jay Roach, wife Nancy, and niece Debbie Gay. 24 Grandchildren, 24 Great Grandchildren, and 1 Great, Great Grandchildren.
Services to be held Saturday January 11th at 10am, Central United Methodist Church: 201 University Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 5, 2020