Mr. Melvin Lee Garcia, age 57, a lifelong resident of Tijeras, NM was called home on Friday, September 13, 2019. Mr. Garcia is survived by his daughter Monica Garcia and son-in-law, Gustavo, daughter Yvette Garcia and son-in-law, John, and granddaughter Amoriah Garcia. He is also survived by his 4 brothers, Robert, Felix, Ronnie Garcia and Lester Gonzales; and 3 sisters Sennida and Roseanne Garcia, and Lora Lopez. He is preceded in death by his parents Patricio and Rosaura Garcia, sister Eva Garcia, and brother Clarence Garcia. Melvin dedicated the last 17 years serving the Village of Tijeras, as the Water Operator, and recently retired on September 1, 2019. A rosary will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Holy Child Parish at 11:30am, in Tijeras. A celebration of life will follow, at the Rock Canyon Taproom, from 2-6pm.



