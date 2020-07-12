Melvin LeRoy Johnson
Melvin LeRoy
"Mel" Johnson,
formerly of
Bernalillo, NM,
passed away on June 27, 2020
at his daughter's home in Selah, WA. He was
diagnosed with
mesothelioma in February 2016, a terminal cancer associated with asbestos exposure.
Melvin was born in Waldport, OR on May 28, 1933 to Frank Orlando Johnson and Ada Lenora (Huffman) Johnson.
He grew up in Oregon, graduating from high school at Springfield High School in Springfield, OR. He later attended Eugene Business College in Eugene, OR.
Over the course of his employment, he was at times a logger, truck driver, store manager for a supermarket chain, charter fishing boat owner, and an operations manager for an oyster grower in Washington State, from which he retired in 1995.
The next several years he and his wife Irene traveled in their RV and wintered in Yuma, AZ where they enjoyed their many friends and activities. In later years, he and Irene lived in Albuquerque and finally in Bernalillo, NM.
He was a former member of the Elks Lodge in Spokane, WA, Albuquerque, and Rio Rancho, NM. He was formerly a member and Trustee of the Ocean Park Community Church in Ocean Park, WA.
Among his many interests were hunting, salmon fishing, camping, hiking, traveling, reading, and watching football and golf on TV.
Melvin is survived by his sister Lenora and brother-in-law Neil Phillips of Dallas, OR., his daughters, Debra (Kenny) Ratty of Central Point, OR; Lisa (Rick) Diffley of Spokane Valley, WA; Diane (Glenn) Shipley of Selah, WA, and Janet Johnson (Pam Peacock) of Madison, WI; step-children, Susan (Chuck) Prussack of Spokane, WA; Donald Goedde of Bernalillo, NM; Ronald Goedde of Woodland, CA, and Terri (David) Hudson of Redding, CA; 13 grandchildren, 9 step-grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and 13 step-great grandchildren. Also surviving him are 3 nieces and a nephew and their families in Oregon and a niece and her family in Michigan. He leaves behind two beloved pets, Chloe and Angel.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife and best friend, Irene Elizabeth, on October 23, 2019; a daughter, Linda Sue Graves of Kennewick, WA, in 2011; his father, in 1981, and his mother, in 2006.
According to his wishes, he was cremated in Yakima, WA, and his ashes will be interred in the grave of his mother at Yachats Memorial Park in Yachats, OR.
A memorial service is planned at a later date at the time and place of the family's choosing.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested for the American Cancer Society
.