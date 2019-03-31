Mercedes Sinclair
Mercedes
Sinclair, 77, went to be with our Lord Friday,
March 29, 2019. Mercedes is preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, George; her parents,
Jose and
Anne Apodaca;
brother, Alfonso Apodaca; sister, Teresa Martinez; and her grandson, Andrew Chavez. She is survived by her sons: Pete Duran and wife Roberta, Paul Duran Sr., Phillip Sinclair and wife Danielle, and Patrick Sinclair; her daughter, Joann Apodaca; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren;
her great-aunt Amelia Romero; cousin Matilda Martinez; several nieces, nephews, and friends. Mercedes's Life Celebration will begin with a Visitation Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. followed by a Rosary at 6:30 p.m. at Salazar Mortuary (400 3rd St. SW). Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Charles Catholic Church (1818 Coal Pl. SE). Burial will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 9:45 a.m. at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. Please visit Mercedes's online guestbook at
www.SalazarFunerals.com.
Salazar Mortuary
400 Third Street Southwest
Albuquerque, NM 87102
(505) 242-1133
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 31, 2019