Mercedes SinclairMercedesSinclair, 77, went to be with our Lord Friday,March 29, 2019. Mercedes is preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, George; her parents,Jose andAnne Apodaca;brother, Alfonso Apodaca; sister, Teresa Martinez; and her grandson, Andrew Chavez. She is survived by her sons: Pete Duran and wife Roberta, Paul Duran Sr., Phillip Sinclair and wife Danielle, and Patrick Sinclair; her daughter, Joann Apodaca; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren;her great-aunt Amelia Romero; cousin Matilda Martinez; several nieces, nephews, and friends. Mercedes's Life Celebration will begin with a Visitation Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. followed by a Rosary at 6:30 p.m. at Salazar Mortuary (400 3rd St. SW). Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Charles Catholic Church (1818 Coal Pl. SE). Burial will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 9:45 a.m. at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. Please visit Mercedes's online guestbook at Funeral Home Salazar Mortuary

400 Third Street Southwest

Albuquerque , NM 87102

(505) 242-1133 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 31, 2019

