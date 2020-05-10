Mercedes T. Belarde
1934 - 2020
Mercedes T. Belarde



Mercedes Trujillo Belarde was called by our Lord on Monday, April 27, 2020 to join her son, Vincent, in heaven. She was born Maria Mercedes on July 20, 1934 to Manual and Clorinda Trujillo in Mora, New Mexico. Mercedes is survived by son, Victor L. Belarde; daughter, Veronica Argo (Sammy); five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Mercedes was a loving mother, grandmother and friend. Our sincere appreciation to the caregivers with Senior Care and High Desert Hospice for the wonderful care given to our mom. Services will be held at a later date. For more information on Mercedes' life, go to

www.directfuneralservicesabq.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 10, 2020.
