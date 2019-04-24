Merlinda Sena
Merlinda Sena, age 92, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roman O. Sena; son, Richard Sena and his wife Connie; daughter, Diana Palacios; and five siblings. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Sally and Robert Garcia. Rosary will be recited on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 8:00 a.m., Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 9502 4th Street NW, Albuquerque, NM with Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 9:00 a.m. Interment immediately following at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. To view information or leave a condolence, please visit
www.danielsfuneral.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 24, 2019