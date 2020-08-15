1/1
Merrick Bliss Schafer
Merrick Bliss Schafer



Merrick Bliss Schafer, 18, was called home to be in the hands of God on August 8th, 2020. A

loving daughter,

sister, grand-daughter, niece and cousin. Merrick entered the world on September 25, 2001. Her beautiful smile and infectious laughter brightened the lives of all who knew her. She brought joy, love and silliness to the world and will be remembered for her generous heart and kind soul. Merrick is survived by her mother, Chrystyne Doeller; father and step-mother Brian and Jennifer Schafer; sister Morgan and brother Mason; grand-parents Mary Kirk; Tom Doeller and Jennifer Souhrada;

Ronald and

Patricia Schafer; and many cousins, aunts and uncles. Merrick will be missed by all. Rest easy beautiful girl.

In lieu of flowers we ask that a donation be made in her name to Mental Health America.


Published in Albuquerque Journal from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
